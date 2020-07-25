SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Takes Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 351 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 186.7% in the first quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 410 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

GILD has been the topic of several recent research reports. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gilead Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.35.

Shares of GILD traded down $1.92 during trading on Friday, reaching $73.64. 8,056,420 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,672,921. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.28. The stock has a market cap of $92.37 billion, a PE ratio of 18.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.70. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.89 and a twelve month high of $85.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.11. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 21.84% and a return on equity of 35.44%. The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.30%.

In related news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 13,210 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.23, for a total value of $1,046,628.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,204 shares in the company, valued at $2,155,372.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Francis Cogan sold 2,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.90, for a total transaction of $192,798.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 57,273 shares in the company, valued at $4,576,112.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,492 shares of company stock valued at $2,433,428 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

Featured Article: Beta

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.