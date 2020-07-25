Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Headquartered in Houston, Texas, SHARPS COMPLIANCE is a leading provider of cost-effective disposal solutions for small quantity generators of medical waste. The Company’s flagship product, the Sharps Disposal by Mail System, is a cost-effective and easy-to-use solution to dispose of medical waste such as hypodermic needles, lancets and any other medical device or objects used to puncture or lacerate the skin. The Company also offers a number of products specifically designed for the home healthcare market. Sharps Compliance focuses on targeted growth markets such as the pharmaceutical, retail, healthcare, commercial, professional and hospitality markets, as well as serving a variety of additional markets. Sharps is a leading proponent and participant in the development of public awareness and solutions for the safe disposal of needles, syringes and other sharps in the community setting. “

SMED has been the topic of several other research reports. Barrington Research boosted their target price on Sharps Compliance from $6.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. TheStreet cut Sharps Compliance from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Sharps Compliance from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. ValuEngine cut Sharps Compliance from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Lake Street Capital began coverage on Sharps Compliance in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Sharps Compliance presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.88.

SMED stock traded down $0.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.84. The company had a trading volume of 151,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,590. The firm has a market cap of $111.75 million, a PE ratio of 241.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of -0.73. Sharps Compliance has a 1-year low of $3.46 and a 1-year high of $8.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.06). Sharps Compliance had a return on equity of 2.18% and a net margin of 1.16%. The business had revenue of $10.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sharps Compliance will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Dennis Halligan sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.51, for a total value of $60,885.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,550. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sharps Compliance during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Sharps Compliance in the 1st quarter valued at $198,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Sharps Compliance by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 65,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 8,317 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in Sharps Compliance in the 1st quarter valued at $568,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Sharps Compliance by 287.8% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 75,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 56,101 shares in the last quarter. 25.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sharps Compliance Corp. provides medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous waste management services in the United States. It offers Sharps Recovery System for the containment, transportation, treatment, and tracking of medical waste and used healthcare materials generated outside the hospital and health care facility settings; TakeAway Medication Recovery System, a solution that facilitates the proper disposal of unused medications; MedSafe, a solution for the safe collection, transportation, and proper disposal of unwanted and expired prescription medications; and ComplianceTRAC, a Web-based compliance and training program.

