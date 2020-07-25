Shelter Mutual Insurance Co Has $6.98 Million Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Shelter Mutual Insurance Co cut its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 13.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,500 shares during the quarter. Caterpillar comprises 2.6% of Shelter Mutual Insurance Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Shelter Mutual Insurance Co’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $6,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CAT. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 108.2% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 62.9% during the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 66.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAT traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $137.58. 1,982,158 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,871,226. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.50 and a 1-year high of $150.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.46 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $129.39 and a 200-day moving average of $124.26.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.09). Caterpillar had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 37.15%. The firm had revenue of $10.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.94 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 20th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 17th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 37.25%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CAT. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Stephens lowered their price objective on Caterpillar from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Bank of America upgraded Caterpillar from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Citigroup upped their price target on Caterpillar from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Caterpillar has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.47.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

