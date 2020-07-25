Shelter Mutual Insurance Co Has $7.81 Million Stock Holdings in CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME)

Shelter Mutual Insurance Co trimmed its holdings in CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 13.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,370 shares during the quarter. CME Group comprises about 2.9% of Shelter Mutual Insurance Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Shelter Mutual Insurance Co’s holdings in CME Group were worth $7,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in CME Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $645,732,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of CME Group by 6,150.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,126,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $367,659,000 after buying an additional 2,092,291 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group in the first quarter worth $294,288,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in CME Group by 4.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,645,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,607,281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in CME Group by 28.9% in the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,568,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $444,196,000 after acquiring an additional 576,402 shares during the last quarter. 84.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CME traded down $0.19 on Friday, hitting $168.75. 1,236,482 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,715,847. The company has a market capitalization of $60.51 billion, a PE ratio of 25.34, a P/E/G ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $187.49. CME Group Inc has a one year low of $131.80 and a one year high of $225.36.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. CME Group had a net margin of 45.79% and a return on equity of 10.15%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that CME Group Inc will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 9th. CME Group’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

In related news, Director Timothy S. Bitsberger sold 600 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.32, for a total transaction of $114,792.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,899,233.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William R. Shepard bought 1,229 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $178.10 per share, for a total transaction of $218,884.90. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $356,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

CME has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of CME Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. BidaskClub cut CME Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Raymond James raised CME Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $194.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Citigroup raised their price objective on CME Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on CME Group from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.38.

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

