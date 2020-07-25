Shelter Mutual Insurance Co Lowers Holdings in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Shelter Mutual Insurance Co lowered its holdings in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 13.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 83,872 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 12,940 shares during the quarter. Walmart comprises about 3.7% of Shelter Mutual Insurance Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Shelter Mutual Insurance Co’s holdings in Walmart were worth $10,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sofos Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 581.4% during the first quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 1,206 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 75.6% during the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 230 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the second quarter valued at $36,000. 29.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WMT shares. Nomura upped their price target on Walmart from $131.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Barclays upped their price objective on Walmart from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.78.

In related news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.05, for a total transaction of $10,459,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,272,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,692,157.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 7,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total value of $922,824.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,492,276. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 262,324 shares of company stock worth $32,141,624. Corporate insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMT traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $131.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,345,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,420,575. Walmart Inc has a one year low of $102.00 and a one year high of $134.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $371.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.28.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The retailer reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.06. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 2.81%. The company had revenue of $134.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Walmart Inc will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

