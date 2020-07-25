Shelter Mutual Insurance Co Makes New $7.95 Million Investment in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Shelter Mutual Insurance Co purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 50,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,952,000. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 3.0% of Shelter Mutual Insurance Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 109.3% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 413.0% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 102.9% during the 1st quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded down $1.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $162.69. 2,358,233 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,766,286. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $158.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.31. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $109.49 and a 12-month high of $172.56.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

See Also: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.