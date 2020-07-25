Shelter Mutual Insurance Co Takes Position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Shelter Mutual Insurance Co purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 361,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,755,000. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF comprises approximately 6.6% of Shelter Mutual Insurance Co’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Shelter Mutual Insurance Co owned 0.08% of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nwam LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 12,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 252,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,080,000 after acquiring an additional 12,816 shares in the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 83,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,121,000 after buying an additional 16,137 shares during the period. Windsor Group LTD grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 58.7% in the 1st quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 41,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after buying an additional 15,500 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000.

Shares of VXUS traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.61. The stock had a trading volume of 1,908,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,910,901. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.78. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $36.42 and a 1-year high of $56.66.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.252 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 22nd. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.

