Shelter Mutual Insurance Co Trims Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Shelter Mutual Insurance Co cut its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 13.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 185,590 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 28,720 shares during the period. Oracle comprises 3.8% of Shelter Mutual Insurance Co’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Shelter Mutual Insurance Co’s holdings in Oracle were worth $10,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hexavest Inc. bought a new position in Oracle during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,584,000. Fulton Bank N. A. grew its holdings in Oracle by 352.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 56,390 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $3,117,000 after purchasing an additional 43,914 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Oracle during the 2nd quarter valued at about $222,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Oracle by 522.8% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 55,200 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,667,000 after purchasing an additional 46,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC bought a new position in Oracle during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ORCL shares. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Oracle from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 1st. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Oracle from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $55.00 to $62.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Oracle has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.34.

In other Oracle news, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total transaction of $76,272,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,140,132,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,114,410,591.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total transaction of $51,730,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,368,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,527,264.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 7,300,000 shares of company stock worth $396,376,000 in the last 90 days. 36.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:ORCL traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $55.65. 8,889,614 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,446,250. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $39.71 and a 12-month high of $58.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.77 billion, a PE ratio of 17.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.87.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 16th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. Oracle had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 72.76%. The company had revenue of $10.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 27.75%.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

