Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.70-2.85 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.47. Silgan also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 2.70-2.85 EPS.

SLGN stock opened at $37.70 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.65. The company has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. Silgan has a 52 week low of $24.65 and a 52 week high of $38.99.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.21. Silgan had a return on equity of 27.83% and a net margin of 5.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Silgan will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SLGN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Silgan from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. BidaskClub upgraded Silgan from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered Silgan from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Silgan from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Silgan from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $37.00.

In other news, CFO Robert B. Lewis sold 2,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.30, for a total value of $84,315.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP B Frederik Prinzen sold 5,112 shares of Silgan stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.51, for a total transaction of $176,415.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,644 shares of company stock worth $590,731. 30.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Silgan

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

