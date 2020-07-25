SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SilverBow Resources, Inc. engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas properties. Its primarily project includes the Eagle Ford wells, Burr Ferry, South Bearhead Creek and Lake Washington fields. SilverBow Resources, Inc. is headquartered in Houston, TX. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Northland Securities upgraded shares of SilverBow Resources from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SilverBow Resources from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd.

Shares of SBOW stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.05. 77,014 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 177,922. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.33. SilverBow Resources has a twelve month low of $1.50 and a twelve month high of $12.95.

SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.62). The company had revenue of $53.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.65 million. SilverBow Resources had a return on equity of 26.09% and a net margin of 34.36%. On average, equities analysts forecast that SilverBow Resources will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Marcus C. Rowland sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.39, for a total value of $74,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 44,571 shares in the company, valued at $195,666.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBOW. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in SilverBow Resources by 480.6% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 66,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 54,657 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in SilverBow Resources by 52.8% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 153,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 53,102 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in SilverBow Resources by 217.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 76,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 52,528 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in SilverBow Resources by 220.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 53,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 36,759 shares during the period. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in SilverBow Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $230,000. Institutional investors own 62.88% of the company’s stock.

SilverBow Resources Company Profile

SilverBow Resources, Inc, an energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas from the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas. As of December 31, 2018, it had proved reserves of 1,345 MMcfe. The company was formerly known as Swift Energy Company and changed its name to SilverBow Resources, Inc in May 2017.

