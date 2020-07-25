Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) Upgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Sinclair Broadcast Group from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Wolfe Research cut Sinclair Broadcast Group from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Co cut Sinclair Broadcast Group from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price target for the company from $16.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sinclair Broadcast Group from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Benchmark cut their price objective on Sinclair Broadcast Group from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sinclair Broadcast Group has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $32.11.

Shares of NASDAQ SBGI traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.48. 1,470,617 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,739,967. The company has a quick ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.33. Sinclair Broadcast Group has a 1 year low of $10.57 and a 1 year high of $57.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.37 and a 200 day moving average of $21.27.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $1.31. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 2.91%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 122.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sinclair Broadcast Group will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 465.4% during the first quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,848,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,719,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521,299 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Sinclair Broadcast Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,387,000. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new position in Sinclair Broadcast Group in the first quarter valued at about $17,700,000. American Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. American Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,100,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,698,000 after purchasing an additional 320,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Management Corp VA increased its stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 64.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 853,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,732,000 after purchasing an additional 336,241 shares in the last quarter. 69.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Company Profile

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting company in the United States. It owns or provides various programming, operating, sales, and other non-programming operating services to television stations. The company broadcasts free over-the-air programming, such as network provided programs, locally-produced news, local sporting events, programming from program service arrangements, syndicated entertainment programs, and internally originated programming to television viewing audiences in the communities through its local television stations.

