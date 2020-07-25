Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX) Price Target Increased to $39.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX) had its target price hoisted by B. Riley from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for Skechers USA’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.39 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.93 EPS.

SKX has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Skechers USA from $50.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Skechers USA from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a buy rating on shares of Skechers USA in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Skechers USA from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Skechers USA from $32.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Skechers USA has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $38.68.

Shares of Skechers USA stock traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,561,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,910,474. Skechers USA has a one year low of $17.06 and a one year high of $44.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.30. The stock has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.17 and a beta of 1.22.

Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The textile maker reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.23. Skechers USA had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 6.21%. The firm had revenue of $729.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $676.69 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Skechers USA will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO David Weinberg sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total transaction of $982,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 401,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,519,318.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark A. Nason sold 11,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.79, for a total transaction of $379,000.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,344,576.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 115,052 shares of company stock valued at $3,086,092 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 28.08% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Skechers USA by 112.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 14,845 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 7,849 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Skechers USA during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in Skechers USA by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 101,715 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,192,000 after purchasing an additional 6,375 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Skechers USA by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,394 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Skechers USA by 109.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 265,879 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,343,000 after purchasing an additional 138,679 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

Skechers USA Company Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers GO brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale Sales, International Wholesale Sales, and Retail Sales. The company offers casual boots, shoes, and sandals for men; shoes, oxfords and slip-ons, lug outsole and fashion boots, and casual sandals for women; dress casuals, seasonal sandals and boots, classic and wide fit, and relaxed fit casuals for men and women; and casual athletic line for men and women under the Skechers USA brand.

