Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Given New $145.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) had its price objective upped by Robert W. Baird from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $112.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $134.92.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Skyworks Solutions stock traded down $3.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $131.61. 3,013,780 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,612,316. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.42. Skyworks Solutions has a 52 week low of $67.90 and a 52 week high of $139.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.96 billion, a PE ratio of 28.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 4.34, a current ratio of 6.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.13. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 24.13% and a return on equity of 20.74%. The business had revenue of $736.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $690.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 11th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This is an increase from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 30.82%.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total transaction of $202,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,024 shares in the company, valued at $1,113,424. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 50,425 shares of company stock worth $6,495,835. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Certified Advisory Corp grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 541.3% in the first quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 295 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 68.3% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 345 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.00% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Recommended Story: Put Option

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.