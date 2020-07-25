Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Price Target Increased to $150.00 by Analysts at Craig Hallum

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) had its price objective raised by Craig Hallum from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

SWKS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Charter Equity raised shares of Skyworks Solutions from a market perform rating to a market outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $112.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $134.92.

NASDAQ:SWKS traded down $3.73 on Friday, reaching $131.61. 3,013,780 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,612,316. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $130.28 and its 200-day moving average is $111.42. The company has a current ratio of 6.13, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Skyworks Solutions has a 1-year low of $67.90 and a 1-year high of $139.88.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $736.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $690.06 million. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 24.13% and a return on equity of 20.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 11th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. This is a positive change from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.82%.

In related news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 12,500 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.36, for a total value of $1,579,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 64,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,117,871.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 2,000 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total value of $202,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,113,424. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 50,425 shares of company stock valued at $6,495,835. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Certified Advisory Corp increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 541.3% in the 1st quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 295 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Royal Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 397 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 79.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

