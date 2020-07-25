Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Price Target Increased to $155.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) had its target price upped by Raymond James from $120.00 to $155.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

SWKS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. UBS Group increased their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. BidaskClub upgraded Skyworks Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Charter Equity raised Skyworks Solutions from a market perform rating to a market outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $127.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $134.92.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Shares of SWKS traded down $3.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $131.61. 3,013,780 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,612,316. The company has a quick ratio of 4.34, a current ratio of 6.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Skyworks Solutions has a 1 year low of $67.90 and a 1 year high of $139.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.93, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $130.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.42.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.13. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 24.13%. The firm had revenue of $736.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $690.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 11th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This is an increase from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.82%.

In other news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 2,000 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total value of $202,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,113,424. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director P Mcglade David sold 21,800 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.14, for a total value of $2,924,252.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,425 shares of company stock worth $6,495,835 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,830,161 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,325,522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127,661 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,507,915 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $313,537,000 after buying an additional 398,150 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,026,421 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $270,033,000 after buying an additional 160,834 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $224,353,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,334,209 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $119,479,000 after buying an additional 20,284 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.00% of the company’s stock.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Recommended Story: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.