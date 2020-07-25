Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Price Target Increased to $155.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Co

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) had its target price lifted by Wells Fargo & Co from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Cowen lifted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $115.00 target price (up previously from $112.00) on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Thursday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $134.92.

Shares of Skyworks Solutions stock traded down $3.73 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $131.61. 3,013,780 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,612,316. Skyworks Solutions has a 12-month low of $67.90 and a 12-month high of $139.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.93, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 6.13 and a quick ratio of 4.34.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.13. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 24.13%. The firm had revenue of $736.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $690.06 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 11th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This is a boost from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.82%.

In related news, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director P Mcglade David sold 21,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.14, for a total value of $2,924,252.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,425 shares of company stock valued at $6,495,835. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWKS. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 84.2% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,630 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,046,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $411,000. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,896 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,679 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.00% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

