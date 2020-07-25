Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Price Target Increased to $160.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) had its price objective increased by KeyCorp from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SWKS. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $134.92.

Shares of Skyworks Solutions stock traded down $3.73 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $131.61. 3,013,780 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,612,316. Skyworks Solutions has a 12-month low of $67.90 and a 12-month high of $139.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.93, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 6.13 and a quick ratio of 4.34.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.13. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 24.13%. The firm had revenue of $736.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $690.06 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. This is an increase from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.82%.

In other news, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 5,000 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 2,000 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total value of $202,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,113,424. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,425 shares of company stock valued at $6,495,835. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWKS. Certified Advisory Corp lifted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 541.3% in the 1st quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 295 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Royal Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 397 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 79.00% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

