Skyworks Solutions’ (SWKS) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Charter Equity

Charter Equity restated their buy rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $115.00 price target (up previously from $112.00) on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Monday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Cowen upped their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $112.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $134.92.

NASDAQ:SWKS traded down $3.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $131.61. 3,013,780 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,612,316. Skyworks Solutions has a one year low of $67.90 and a one year high of $139.88. The company has a market capitalization of $21.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $130.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.42. The company has a current ratio of 6.13, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.13. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 24.13%. The firm had revenue of $736.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $690.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a boost from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 30.82%.

In related news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 2,000 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total value of $202,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,113,424. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Liam Griffin sold 9,125 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.42, for a total transaction of $1,190,082.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,443,521.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,425 shares of company stock worth $6,495,835. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWKS. Certified Advisory Corp lifted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 541.3% in the 1st quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 295 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 397 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. 79.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

