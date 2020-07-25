Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Extremely Likely to Affect Alter Nrg (TSE:NRG) Share Price

News articles about Alter Nrg (TSE:NRG) have trended somewhat positive on Saturday, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Alter Nrg earned a news sentiment score of 0.60 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave press coverage about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

About Alter Nrg

Alter NRG Corp. provides and pursues alternative clean and renewable energy solutions through plasma gasification. The Company’s focus is the Westinghouse Plasma Technology, which creates energy from waste using plasma gasification. The Company markets and sells the Westinghouse Plasma Technology through its wholly owned subsidiary, Westinghouse Plasma Corporation (Westinghouse Plasma).

