Spark Energy (NASDAQ:SPKE) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Spark Energy (NASDAQ:SPKE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SPKE. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Spark Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Spark Energy from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th.

Get Spark Energy alerts:

Shares of SPKE stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.49. The company had a trading volume of 124,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,726. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $264.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 0.53. Spark Energy has a 52 week low of $5.25 and a 52 week high of $11.47.

Spark Energy (NASDAQ:SPKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $166.68 million for the quarter. Spark Energy had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 32.94%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.181 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. Spark Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.35%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPKE. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Spark Energy by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 809,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,468,000 after purchasing an additional 267,800 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Spark Energy by 256.3% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 287,221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after purchasing an additional 206,611 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spark Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,001,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Spark Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,081,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Spark Energy by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 233,782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,156,000 after purchasing an additional 59,256 shares during the period. 26.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spark Energy Company Profile

Spark Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent retail energy services company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Electricity and Retail Natural Gas. The company engages in the retail distribution of electricity and natural gas to residential and commercial customers.

Featured Story: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Spark Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spark Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.