SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) Stock Holdings Boosted by Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC

Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) by 794.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 797,164 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 708,053 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF makes up 12.6% of Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.77% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF worth $24,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPTS. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,680,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,067,000 after acquiring an additional 26,081 shares in the last quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 20.2% in the second quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 105,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,230,000 after acquiring an additional 17,718 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $456,000.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.72. 521,786 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,089,082. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $29.88 and a 52-week high of $31.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.50.

