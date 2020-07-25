SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Stock Position Trimmed by Ledyard National Bank

Ledyard National Bank trimmed its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 12.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,021 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $5,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Domani Wealth LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 20.1% during the second quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 23,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,183,000 after acquiring an additional 4,007 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 12,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares in the last quarter. Neumann Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Neumann Capital Management LLC now owns 63,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 41.1% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 424,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,685,000 after purchasing an additional 123,512 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $93.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 358,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 991,223. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $67.57 and a twelve month high of $108.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $92.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.09.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

