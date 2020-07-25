Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) Given New $18.00 Price Target at Barclays

Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) had its price objective hoisted by Barclays from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Spirit Airlines from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Spirit Airlines from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Spirit Airlines from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, May 29th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Spirit Airlines from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a conviction-buy rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Spirit Airlines from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Spirit Airlines has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.42.

Get Spirit Airlines alerts:

SAVE stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.47. 12,735,363 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,611,044. Spirit Airlines has a 52-week low of $7.01 and a 52-week high of $47.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.52.

Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported ($3.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.70) by ($0.89). The business had revenue of $138.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.50 million.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 265.0% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,617 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 413.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,661 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 2,143 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 1,106.8% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,017 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 2,767 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 467.0% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,612 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 2,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Spirit Airlines during the 2nd quarter worth $71,000.

About Spirit Airlines

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides low-fare airline services. The company operates approximately 600 daily flights to 77 destinations in the United States, the Caribbean, and Latin America. As of December 31, 2019, the company had a fleet of 145 Airbus single-aisle aircraft comprising 31 A319ceos, 64 A320ceos, 20 A320neos and 30 A321ceos.

Featured Story: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.