Spotlight Asset Group Inc. Acquires 110 Shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Spotlight Asset Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,563 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc.’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $1,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Mcdonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Lake Point Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 2,462.5% during the 1st quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 205 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reitz Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MCD shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Friday, May 1st. Cowen upped their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Mcdonald’s has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.61.

NYSE MCD traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $197.67. The stock had a trading volume of 62,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,832,230. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $188.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $190.25. Mcdonald’s Corp has a one year low of $124.23 and a one year high of $221.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.65.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.12). Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 27.86% and a negative return on equity of 70.25%. The company had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. Mcdonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 63.78%.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

