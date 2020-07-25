Spotlight Asset Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Spotlight Asset Group Inc. increased its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,803 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 175,742,450 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $6,082,213,000 after buying an additional 1,632,045 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 19.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 159,780,593 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $5,493,274,000 after buying an additional 25,775,072 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Comcast by 6.2% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 138,261,715 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,753,438,000 after purchasing an additional 8,093,460 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Comcast by 7.8% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 96,029,604 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,301,509,000 after purchasing an additional 6,937,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 2.0% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 81,382,434 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,797,928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600,192 shares during the last quarter. 83.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on Comcast from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Nomura Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on Comcast from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comcast has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.83.

In other Comcast news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 4,536 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total value of $175,089.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $389,281. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.80. 835,369 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,016,758. The stock has a market cap of $194.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.95, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $31.70 and a twelve month high of $47.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.27.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The cable giant reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $26.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.71 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 10.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 30th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.39%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

