SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SSR Mining Inc. is a mining company. It focused on the operation, development, exploration and acquisition of precious metal projects. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and mineral properties. It principally serves electronics, coin fabrication, dentistry, jewelry, other industrial, technology, pharmaceuticals and solar energy markets. SSR Mining Inc, formerly known as Silver Standard Resources Inc, is based in Vancouver, Canada. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SSRM. BidaskClub cut shares of SSR Mining from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, July 18th. ValuEngine cut SSR Mining from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Canaccord Genuity raised SSR Mining from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on SSR Mining from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.26.

Shares of SSRM stock opened at $23.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 23.06 and a beta of 0.96. SSR Mining has a 1-year low of $9.00 and a 1-year high of $24.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.18 and a 200 day moving average of $17.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 7.69 and a quick ratio of 5.28.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $164.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.75 million. SSR Mining had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 11.19%. Analysts anticipate that SSR Mining will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SSRM. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SSR Mining during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SSR Mining during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of SSR Mining during the 2nd quarter worth $105,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SSR Mining during the 2nd quarter worth $131,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of SSR Mining by 54.6% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,939 shares during the period. 63.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SSR Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its projects include the Marigold mine located in Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

