Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Bought by Covenant Asset Management LLC

Covenant Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 25.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,234 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the period. Covenant Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 351.9% in the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 366 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 68.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Starbucks stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $75.78. The company had a trading volume of 5,646,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,394,891. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $75.50 and its 200-day moving average is $77.74. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.02 and a fifty-two week high of $99.72.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The coffee company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 12.71% and a negative return on equity of 50.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 57.95%.

Several analysts recently commented on SBUX shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Starbucks from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Argus cut their target price on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Monday, July 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Starbucks from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.92.

In other Starbucks news, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.64, for a total value of $165,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.09, for a total transaction of $315,030.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,685,695.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,756 shares of company stock valued at $1,128,953 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

