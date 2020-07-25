Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Bought by SevenBridge Financial Group LLC

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC increased its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 2.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,206 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Starbucks by 4.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 84,291,281 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $5,541,310,000 after purchasing an additional 3,614,642 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,603,871 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,633,457,000 after buying an additional 161,755 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,926,014 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,112,717,000 after buying an additional 2,219,969 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,092,239,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Starbucks by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,403,058 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $749,637,000 after acquiring an additional 245,223 shares in the last quarter. 68.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total transaction of $330,210.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.64, for a total value of $165,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,756 shares of company stock worth $1,128,953 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $75.78. The stock had a trading volume of 5,646,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,394,891. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $50.02 and a 1-year high of $99.72. The company has a market capitalization of $88.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.97, a PEG ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $75.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.74.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The coffee company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a net margin of 12.71% and a negative return on equity of 50.19%. The business had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.95%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays lowered their target price on Starbucks from $97.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Starbucks from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on Starbucks from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Starbucks from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.92.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

