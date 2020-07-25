Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO) Receives $8.17 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.17.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Stealth BioTherapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price (down from $5.00) on shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics in a report on Friday, May 8th. Nomura Securities lowered their target price on Stealth BioTherapeutics from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Stealth BioTherapeutics from $3.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stealth BioTherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday.

Shares of MITO traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.00. 555,725 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,079. Stealth BioTherapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.90 and a 52 week high of $14.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.00.

Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:MITO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stealth BioTherapeutics will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Stealth BioTherapeutics stock. Private Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 22,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Private Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Stealth BioTherapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

About Stealth BioTherapeutics

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases involving mitochondrial dysfunction. Its lead product candidate, Elamipretide, has the potential to treat rare genetic and common age-related mitochondrial diseases.

