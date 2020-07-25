STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Given New $36.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor producer’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on STM. Citigroup cut shares of STMicroelectronics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of STMicroelectronics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of STMicroelectronics from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $32.49.

Get STMicroelectronics alerts:

Shares of NYSE:STM traded down $0.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.60. 3,321,515 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,440,260. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.68 and its 200-day moving average is $25.98. The company has a market capitalization of $26.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. STMicroelectronics has a 1-year low of $14.67 and a 1-year high of $31.98.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The semiconductor producer reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that STMicroelectronics will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 114.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,282,388 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $48,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218,858 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 63.2% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,065,981 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $44,150,000 after purchasing an additional 799,832 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 3,859.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 757,392 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $16,185,000 after purchasing an additional 738,262 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics during the 1st quarter worth about $11,565,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics during the 1st quarter worth about $7,630,000. 3.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About STMicroelectronics

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products worldwide. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The company offers a range of products, including discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full-custom and semi-custom devices, and application-specific standard products for analog, digital, and mixed-signal applications, as well as silicon chips and smartcards.

Further Reading: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for STMicroelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STMicroelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.