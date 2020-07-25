Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Suburban Propane Partners, L.P., a publicly traded Delaware limited partnership is engaged, through subsidiaries, in the retail and wholesale marketing of propane and related appliances and services. The Partnership believes it is the third largest retail marketer of propane in the United States, Suburban Propane Partners serves active residential, commercial, industrial and agricultural customers from customer service centers in over 40 states. The Partnership’s operations are concentrated in the east and west coast regions of the United States. “

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SPH. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Suburban Propane Partners from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James decreased their target price on Suburban Propane Partners from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.67.

SPH traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.61. The company had a trading volume of 315,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,231. Suburban Propane Partners has a 52 week low of $8.64 and a 52 week high of $24.89. The stock has a market cap of $845.59 million, a P/E ratio of 23.47 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67.

Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The energy company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.33). Suburban Propane Partners had a return on equity of 8.15% and a net margin of 3.34%. The business had revenue of $401.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $432.97 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Suburban Propane Partners will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 4th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.82%. Suburban Propane Partners’s payout ratio is currently 218.18%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Suburban Propane Partners in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 7.2% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 54,311 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 3,638 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Suburban Propane Partners in the first quarter valued at about $649,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Suburban Propane Partners in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Suburban Propane Partners in the first quarter valued at about $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.38% of the company’s stock.

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail marketing and distribution of propane, fuel oil, and refined fuels. The company operates in four segments: Propane, Fuel Oil and Refined Fuels, Natural Gas and Electricity, and All Other. The Propane segment is involved in the retail distribution of propane to residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers, as well as in the wholesale distribution to industrial end users.

