Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.57), Yahoo Finance reports. Sun Communities had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 4.11%. The company had revenue of $303.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.24 million.

SUI stock opened at $141.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a current ratio of 5.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $139.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.57. Sun Communities has a 52-week low of $95.34 and a 52-week high of $173.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.88, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.52.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 64.23%.

Several analysts have commented on SUI shares. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $158.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup raised their target price on Sun Communities from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Sun Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sun Communities presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.25.

In related news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.50, for a total transaction of $574,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,870,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

About Sun Communities

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2019, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 379 communities comprising over 132,000 developed sites in 31 states and Ontario, Canada.

