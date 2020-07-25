Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) Upgraded to B- by TheStreet

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SLF. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Sun Life Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Cfra dropped their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from $52.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.35.
Shares of SLF traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $39.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 361,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 680,287. The company has a market cap of $23.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.52. Sun Life Financial has a 52-week low of $24.37 and a 52-week high of $50.13.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Sun Life Financial by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in Sun Life Financial by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC increased its position in Sun Life Financial by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 39,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Sun Life Financial by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. 43.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Sun Life Financial
Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate.
