Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) Upgraded to B- by TheStreet

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SLF. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Sun Life Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Cfra dropped their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from $52.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.35.

Shares of SLF traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $39.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 361,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 680,287. The company has a market cap of $23.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.52. Sun Life Financial has a 52-week low of $24.37 and a 52-week high of $50.13.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 13.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sun Life Financial will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Sun Life Financial by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in Sun Life Financial by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC increased its position in Sun Life Financial by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 39,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Sun Life Financial by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. 43.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sun Life Financial

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate.

