SunTrust Banks Cuts Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Price Target to $40.00

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) had its price target trimmed by SunTrust Banks from $49.00 to $40.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Comerica’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.02 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Comerica from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Nomura Securities lowered their price objective on Comerica from $66.00 to $31.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Comerica from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on Comerica from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Comerica from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comerica presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $45.31.

NYSE:CMA traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.42. 1,401,670 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,697,449. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.52. Comerica has a 1 year low of $24.28 and a 1 year high of $74.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.02, a P/E/G ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 1.85.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $718.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $700.17 million. Comerica had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 17.42%. Comerica’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Comerica will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.27%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.83%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Comerica by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Comerica during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,120,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Comerica by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 40,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,889,000 after purchasing an additional 11,222 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Comerica by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Comerica by 387.6% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 7,504 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

About Comerica

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

