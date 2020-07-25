SunTrust Banks Initiates Coverage on Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC)

SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Penn Virginia’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.46) EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Penn Virginia from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of Penn Virginia from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. TheStreet downgraded Penn Virginia from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Penn Virginia from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Penn Virginia from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Penn Virginia has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.00.

Get Penn Virginia alerts:

NASDAQ:PVAC traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.36. The stock had a trading volume of 737,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 972,625. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 3.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.87. Penn Virginia has a 52 week low of $0.99 and a 52 week high of $37.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $91.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.40 million. Penn Virginia had a net margin of 59.65% and a return on equity of 23.78%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Penn Virginia will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Penn Virginia news, major shareholder Mangrove Partners Master Fund, sold 597,131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.86, for a total transaction of $10,664,759.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Penn Virginia in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $238,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Penn Virginia during the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Penn Virginia during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Penn Virginia during the 4th quarter valued at about $403,000. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Penn Virginia during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. 96.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Penn Virginia

Penn Virginia Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the onshore exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States. It primarily operates wells in the Eagle Ford Shale field in South Texas. As of December 31, 2018, it had total proved reserves of approximately 123 million barrels of oil equivalent; and 460 gross productive wells, as well as owned approximately 98,200 gross acres of leasehold and royalty interests.

Recommended Story: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for Penn Virginia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penn Virginia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.