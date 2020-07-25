Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Buy”

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on SYRS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 1st. They set a buy rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a hold rating on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:SYRS traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.65. 233,065 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 299,094. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $486.60 million, a PE ratio of -5.95 and a beta of 1.63. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $4.26 and a 12 month high of $12.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 6.35 and a current ratio of 6.35.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 million. Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,950.42% and a negative return on equity of 84.15%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Syros Pharmaceuticals will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Syros Pharmaceuticals news, Director Richard A. Young sold 5,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.22, for a total value of $55,227.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 365,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,366,692.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Srinivas Akkaraju sold 54,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.15, for a total transaction of $612,937.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 125,648 shares of company stock valued at $1,378,193 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SYRS. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 44.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 175.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 6,514 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 166.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 6,672 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

Syros Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatment for cancer and monogenic diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. Its lead product candidates include SY-1425, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in a Phase II clinical trial for genomically defined subsets of patients with acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and myelodysplastic syndrome; SY-1365, a selective cyclin-dependent kinase 7 (CDK7) inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial that is used for treating patients with solid tumors and blood cancers, including ovarian and breast cancer; and SY-5609, a CDK7 inhibitor, which is in preclinical studies to treat oncology patients.

