T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) Position Cut by Heritage Investors Management Corp

Heritage Investors Management Corp trimmed its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 187,343 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,589 shares during the quarter. T. Rowe Price Group comprises 1.3% of Heritage Investors Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Heritage Investors Management Corp owned about 0.08% of T. Rowe Price Group worth $23,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,051,071 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,860,339,000 after purchasing an additional 365,536 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,261,418 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,002,028,000 after purchasing an additional 422,968 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,510,315 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $439,805,000 after purchasing an additional 186,509 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter valued at $286,226,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,009,234 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $196,201,000 after acquiring an additional 31,721 shares in the last quarter. 70.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TROW shares. ValuEngine lowered T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $109.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. UBS Group reduced their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. T. Rowe Price Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.42.

In other news, Director Mary K. Bush sold 1,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.34, for a total value of $213,494.34. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,840,249.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP David Oestreicher sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.85, for a total value of $422,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 97,673 shares in the company, valued at $11,803,782.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,851 shares of company stock worth $1,047,719. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TROW traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $133.97. 999,287 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,047,570. T. Rowe Price Group Inc has a 12 month low of $82.51 and a 12 month high of $139.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.47. The company has a current ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $30.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.68, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.15.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.08. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 29.22% and a net margin of 33.86%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group Inc will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.61%.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Further Reading: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.