TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) Price Target Increased to $160.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note published on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on TTWO. MKM Partners raised shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, June 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $141.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $147.54.

Shares of TTWO traded up $4.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $156.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,625,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,448,282. The company’s 50-day moving average is $142.86 and its 200-day moving average is $127.37. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE has a 52-week low of $100.00 and a 52-week high of $156.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.28, a PEG ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.60. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 18.22%. The firm had revenue of $729.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $585.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 49.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 405 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.88, for a total value of $48,551.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,925 shares in the company, valued at $5,985,009. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 213 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.61, for a total transaction of $26,328.93. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 49,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,171,229.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 145,521 shares of company stock worth $20,674,277. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aviance Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in the second quarter valued at about $1,117,000. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC increased its position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 256.1% during the second quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 15,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 11,264 shares during the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 3.6% during the second quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 28,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,996,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 448.5% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 29,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,153,000 after purchasing an additional 24,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE during the second quarter worth about $495,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

