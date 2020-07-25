Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Purchased by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 232.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,471 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 68,195 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Target were worth $11,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Target by 888.9% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 267 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Target in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Brooktree Capital Management acquired a new stake in Target in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 80.99% of the company’s stock.

TGT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Nomura Instinet boosted their price target on Target from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Cfra boosted their target price on shares of Target from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Nomura dropped their price target on shares of Target from $131.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Target from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.04.

Shares of TGT traded up $1.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $123.71. The stock had a trading volume of 3,815,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,180,245. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $61.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $119.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.37. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $80.03 and a 52 week high of $130.24.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The retailer reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.19. Target had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 24.17%. The firm had revenue of $19.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Target’s payout ratio is 41.31%.

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $13,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 208,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,020,240. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 4,109 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.04, for a total transaction of $493,244.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,947 shares in the company, valued at $5,875,597.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 135,524 shares of company stock worth $16,283,219. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

