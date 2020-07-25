Tc Pipelines Lp (NYSE:TRP) Shares Purchased by Baskin Financial Services Inc.

Baskin Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Tc Pipelines Lp (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 199,341 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,569 shares during the period. Baskin Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Tc Pipelines were worth $8,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fulton Bank N. A. increased its holdings in Tc Pipelines by 53.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 20,493 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $879,000 after acquiring an additional 7,147 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in Tc Pipelines by 74.4% during the 2nd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 11,718 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in Tc Pipelines by 72.1% during the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 9,466 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 3,966 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Tc Pipelines during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,298,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tc Pipelines by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 344,861 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $18,385,000 after buying an additional 61,544 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TRP traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.60. 1,297,769 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,162,361. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.29. Tc Pipelines Lp has a twelve month low of $32.37 and a twelve month high of $57.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $41.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.72.

Tc Pipelines (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter. Tc Pipelines had a net margin of 31.85% and a return on equity of 14.20%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tc Pipelines Lp will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.5742 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 5%. Tc Pipelines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.72%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TRP. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Tc Pipelines in a report on Thursday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Tc Pipelines from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Tc Pipelines from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tc Pipelines in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Indl Alliance S raised shares of Tc Pipelines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.87.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Energy segments. The company transports natural gas to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, and other businesses.

