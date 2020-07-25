Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) Issues FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 9.45-10.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.58. Teledyne Technologies also updated its FY20 guidance to $9.45-10.00 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TDY. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $345.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Teledyne Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $310.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Teledyne Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $359.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $374.75.

Get Teledyne Technologies alerts:

NYSE TDY opened at $308.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.79 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $323.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $333.62. Teledyne Technologies has a 12 month low of $195.34 and a 12 month high of $398.99.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $743.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $743.70 million. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 14.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.80 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies will post 9.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jason Vanwees sold 2,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.57, for a total transaction of $811,585.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 1,266 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.47, for a total transaction of $485,473.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,316 shares of company stock worth $23,362,292 over the last 90 days. 3.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Denmark, Canada, France, and the Netherlands. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

Further Reading: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Receive News & Ratings for Teledyne Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teledyne Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.