Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) Issues Q3 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) updated its third quarter 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.25-2.45 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.53. Teledyne Technologies also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 9.45-10.00 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TDY. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Teledyne Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $310.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Teledyne Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $359.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $345.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $374.75.

Shares of Teledyne Technologies stock opened at $308.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.79 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $323.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $333.62. Teledyne Technologies has a twelve month low of $195.34 and a twelve month high of $398.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.49. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The firm had revenue of $743.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $743.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.80 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies will post 9.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Sue Main sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.57, for a total value of $2,652,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 45,332 shares in the company, valued at $15,030,731.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul David Miller sold 4,836 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.14, for a total value of $1,528,853.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,117,259.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,316 shares of company stock worth $23,362,292 over the last quarter. 3.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Denmark, Canada, France, and the Netherlands. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

