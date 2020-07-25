Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Lowered to “Neutral” at Daiwa Capital Markets

Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $500.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Cowen upgraded shares of Tesla from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $300.00 to $1,100.00 in a report on Thursday. Barclays set a $300.00 price target on shares of Tesla and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $900.00 price target on shares of Tesla and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a hold rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $822.67.

NASDAQ TSLA traded down $96.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1,417.00. 19,396,616 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,647,973. Tesla has a 1-year low of $211.00 and a 1-year high of $1,794.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,182.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $798.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $262.67 billion, a PE ratio of 738.02 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.35) by $4.53. Tesla had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 4.53%. The firm had revenue of $6.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.12) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Tesla will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,513.45, for a total value of $378,362.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,527,264.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,558.75, for a total transaction of $1,382,611.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,373,852.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,185 shares of company stock valued at $20,825,753 over the last three months. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,887 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,038,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $351,000. Resource Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $326,000. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 85 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviance Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $506,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.37% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

