Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Rating Reiterated by Credit Suisse Group

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

TSLA has been the subject of several other reports. Cfra downgraded shares of Tesla to a “sell” rating and set a $1,100.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 17th. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “hold” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $1,300.00 target price (up from $950.00) on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $968.00 target price for the company. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $822.67.

Get Tesla alerts:

TSLA traded down $81.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,431.52. The company had a trading volume of 12,587,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,894,277. Tesla has a 52 week low of $211.00 and a 52 week high of $1,794.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $265.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 745.58 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,170.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $793.29.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.35) by $4.53. The firm had revenue of $6.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 4.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.12) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Tesla will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,558.75, for a total transaction of $1,382,611.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,373,852.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $785.75, for a total transaction of $1,571,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,145 shares in the company, valued at $4,828,433.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,185 shares of company stock worth $20,825,753 over the last 90 days. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capstone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Tesla in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 50.37% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

Read More: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.