Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Upgraded by Argus to Buy

Argus upgraded shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Tesla to $1,475.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Tesla from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $900.00 price target on shares of Tesla and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. BofA Securities boosted their price target on shares of Tesla from $500.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Tesla from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $822.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $96.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $1,417.00. The company had a trading volume of 19,396,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,647,973. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1,182.67 and its 200 day moving average is $798.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $262.67 billion, a PE ratio of 738.02 and a beta of 1.19. Tesla has a twelve month low of $211.00 and a twelve month high of $1,794.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.35) by $4.53. Tesla had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 4.53%. The business had revenue of $6.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.12) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Tesla will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,558.75, for a total transaction of $1,382,611.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,373,852.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $785.75, for a total transaction of $1,571,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,828,433.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,185 shares of company stock valued at $20,825,753. Corporate insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,320,630 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,264,010,000 after buying an additional 408,744 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 158.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,566,544 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $655,333,000 after buying an additional 961,315 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,545,640 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $809,915,000 after buying an additional 8,510 shares in the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 52,300.0% in the 1st quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 1,310,000 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 1,307,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $357,994,000. Institutional investors own 50.37% of the company’s stock.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

