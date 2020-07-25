Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Purchased by SevenBridge Financial Group LLC

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC raised its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,635 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TXN. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the first quarter worth $26,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the second quarter worth about $31,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 65.0% during the 1st quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 8,575 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total transaction of $991,270.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,266,624.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:TXN traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $129.63. 5,074,193 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,978,799. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $128.27 and its 200-day moving average is $119.66. The stock has a market cap of $118.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 2.65. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $93.09 and a 1-year high of $137.65.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 60.61% and a net margin of 36.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 68.70%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Charter Equity upgraded Texas Instruments from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. DZ Bank raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Longbow Research assumed coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.00.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

