Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Price Target Raised to $131.00

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) had its price target raised by UBS Group from $130.00 to $131.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TXN. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $111.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Texas Instruments from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $138.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Texas Instruments has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $134.00.

Shares of TXN opened at $129.63 on Wednesday. Texas Instruments has a 1-year low of $93.09 and a 1-year high of $137.65. The company has a market capitalization of $118.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.66.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.83% and a return on equity of 60.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.70%.

In other news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 8,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total transaction of $991,270.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,266,624.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Orser Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 2,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Texas Instruments by 180.9% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 32,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,105,000 after acquiring an additional 20,607 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Texas Instruments by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 75,565 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,175,000 after acquiring an additional 7,827 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 228,510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,315,000 after acquiring an additional 6,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its position in Texas Instruments by 53.9% during the fourth quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 1,628 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

