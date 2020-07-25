Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Price Target Raised to $160.00 at Rosenblatt Securities

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) had its price objective raised by Rosenblatt Securities from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Charter Equity upgraded Texas Instruments from a market perform rating to a market outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Texas Instruments from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $111.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Longbow Research assumed coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $134.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN opened at $129.63 on Wednesday. Texas Instruments has a 1 year low of $93.09 and a 1 year high of $137.65. The company has a market capitalization of $118.43 billion, a PE ratio of 24.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $128.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 2.65.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.83% and a return on equity of 60.61%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.70%.

In other news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 8,575 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total transaction of $991,270.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,266,624.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 75.4% during the 1st quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 17,439 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 7,498 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the first quarter worth $16,929,000. BancorpSouth Bank boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 2.7% during the first quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 5,767 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.1% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 6,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.4% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 34,541 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,452,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

