The OLB Group (NASDAQ:OLBG) Shares Down 51.8%

Shares of The OLB Group (NASDAQ:OLBG) fell 51.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $6.75 and last traded at $6.75, 405 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 305% from the average session volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.00.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.54.

About The OLB Group (NASDAQ:OLBG)

The OLB Group, Inc provides health-related discount benefit plans in the United States. It also offers e-commerce development and consulting services. The OLB Group, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in New York, New York.

