Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Receives $366.58 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $413.83.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $372.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $385.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $390.00 to $471.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st.

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded down $4.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $406.38. The company had a trading volume of 1,323,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,285,735. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a one year low of $250.21 and a one year high of $420.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $365.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $332.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of $160.50 billion, a PE ratio of 43.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.04.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $1.22. The firm had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.91 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 14.12%. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific will post 13.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 7.13%.

In other news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 2,500 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total value of $870,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,989 shares in the company, valued at $13,220,172. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 20,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.26, for a total value of $6,985,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 294,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,012,839.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,500 shares of company stock worth $24,843,600 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 104.3% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 94 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 116 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 120 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.51% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

